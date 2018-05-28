Hilton HS student and member of the Spencerport Fire Department rappels Kodak Tower building

Steven Davis, a fifteen year old Hilton High School student and member of the Spencerport Fire Department Explorers program, rappelled 240-feet down the Kodak Towers building Friday, May 18 with over 90 participants during the Annual 21 Stories for Scouts event to support low-income youth in the Scouting program. Chris Damon, 2nd Vice President/Safety Officer/Sr. Explorer Advisor for the Spencerport Fire Department, sponsored Steven for this event. Damon said, “Steven has shown interest in pursuing a career as a firefighter, and I wanted to give him the opportunity to participate in this event to further his training.” Terry Brown, a former fire chief for the Spencerport Fire Department, gave Davis training before the event to prepare him for the rappel. Damon drove a Spencerport Fire Truck to the event to show rappellers support from the Spencerport Fire Department. Davis was excited to have been able to participate in the event and said, “True wealth is the good you do in this world.”

Provided information and photo