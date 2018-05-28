Home   >   News   >   Kendall United Methodist Church announces appointment of new pastor

By on May 28, 2018

Kendall United MethodistThe Kendall United Methodist Church is pleased to announce the appointment of Pastor Rod to the pulpit. Pastor Rod and his wife, Trish, are coming from the East Randolph United Methodist Church and are looking forward to living near the lake. Those wishing to welcome them to the Kendall community are invited to the 10 a.m. worship on July 1.

Provided information and photo

