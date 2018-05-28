Don't miss
- Meet & Greet with Democratic Congressional CandidatesPosted 1 day ago
- Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New YorkPosted 1 day ago
- Volunteers needed to teach computer skillsPosted 1 day ago
- Keep the Fire in the Grill!Posted 1 day ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 1 week ago
- NYSDOT announces start of final phase of Route 531 Terminus ProjectPosted 1 week ago
- Local school districts release budget and board election resultsPosted 1 week ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 1 week ago
- Lake Ontario lower this year despite outflow reductions to help prevent floodingPosted 2 weeks ago
- Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Assoc. warns residents of fraudulent solicitationsPosted 1 month ago
Meet & Greet with Democratic Congressional Candidates
By Admin on May 28, 2018
The combined Democratic Committes of Riga, Chili, Gates and Sweden will hold a joint Meet & Greet the Primary Congressional Candidates and Judicial Candidates on Sunday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Harvey C. Noone Post #945, 6440 Buffalo Road, Churchville. The event is free. Light refreshments will be served.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login