Meet & Greet with Democratic Congressional Candidates

By on May 28, 2018

The combined Democratic Committes of Riga, Chili, Gates and Sweden will hold a joint Meet & Greet the Primary Congressional Candidates and Judicial Candidates on Sunday, June 3 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Harvey C. Noone Post #945, 6440 Buffalo Road, Churchville. The event is free. Light refreshments will be served.

