Girl Scouts of WNY announce Gold Awards for 2018

The following local Girl Scouts received their Gold Award at a ceremony on Saturday, June 2 at the Hyatt Regency in Rochester. The Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

Monroe County Award winners

•Rachel Blank of Spencerport

roject: Take Baby Home

•Danielle Nahas of Spencerport

roject: Helping Youth Meet

heir Potential

•Kayla Saladyga of Spencerport

roject: STEM Summer Lessons

Orleans County Award winners

•Jessica Granchelli of Medina

roject: Playing with STEM

•Sarah Granchelli of Medina

roject: Space for STEM

The Gold Award project is the culmination of all the work a girl puts into a community- based service project. A Girl Scout’s Take Action project should be something that a girl can be passionate about – in thought, deed, and action that encompasses organizational, leadership, and networking skills. The project should also fulfill a need within a girl’s community (whether local or global) and create change that is on-going or sustainable. Approximately 80 hours of community service are involved in the project. Completion of the Gold Award also qualifies the Girl Scout for special scholarship opportunities.

The Gold Award requires a Girl Scout to identify an issue and investigate it to understand what can be done to address the problem. The girl then forms a team to act as a support system, including a project advisor close to the issue who is not a troop leader or family member, while she leads the project. The Girl Scout creates a plan to ensure they know what steps they must tackle while working on the project. The Girl Scout submits a proposal for her project to her local Girl Scout council. After acceptance, the girl begins to work through the steps of her plan utilizing the assistance of her support team where necessary. Lastly, the project is used to educate and inspire others about the cause they are addressing.

