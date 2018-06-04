- Spencerport Fireman’s Parade road closingsPosted 1 day ago
Improvement to be made to Sweden Dog Park
The Sweden Dog Park pond was filled this week to the delight of dogs and dog owners alike. In a few weeks, a fence will be installed around the pond. Located within the large dog side of the dog park, the pond is a favorite with members but two issues have arisen.
First, some owners don’t want their dogs in the pond. The fence will allow those owners the freedom of using the large dog side without the impossible task of keeping the dog out of the pond. Second, every time the park crew drains the pond for cleaning, the large dog side of the park is closed for two to three days. The fence will allow the dog park to be used continuously.
Sweden’s Dog Park is part of the Monroe County Dog Park System. It has been tremendously popular since its opening in 2015.
Provided information
