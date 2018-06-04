Low Bridge High Water marks its sixth year

This could have been the year we were rained out when the temperature hovered in the low 50s and the rain came down until 10:30 on Saturday, May 12. Magically, it stopped just in time for our Saturday canalfront celebration which recorded record attendance. It was cold, but not too cold to sit and enjoy music from the Brockport Buskers and our headliner, Chris Wilson.

Awards for the 4th grade poster winners (the winning poster advertises next year’s festival) were followed by outstanding performances from the 4th grade chorus and the 4th and 5th grade Hill Hawk strings. Activities sponsored by the Mom’s Club and the Seymour Library teens entertained the kids. Genesee Rowing Club offered information on rowing programs; Berts Box Fitness hosted fitness training demonstrations, and for the cold weather hardy there were kayaks to rent. At the end of the afternoon festival goers enjoyed free pizza and lemonade at the welcome center, and in between, hot chocolate and coffee from Java Junction. Thanks to all for making this year’s festival a success.

As is customary the festival began with a Thursday evening canal-focused slide talk at the Morgan Manning House. Tom Grasso, president emeritus of the Canal Society of NYS took us back to 1918 with the barge canal enlargement, the engineering project that brought us the canal embankments on the north side of the canal in Brockport and today’s tree removals.

Stoneyard’s Friday night craft beer festival in their new location on Merchant Street featured more than 30 breweries, two bands, and was well attended with nary a problem.

Low Bridge High Water was generously sponsored by Alicia Fink Jewelry, Brockport Lions Club, Brockport Merchants Association, Brockport Rotary, Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor and NYS Canal Corportion, Brockport Chamber of Commerce, Java Junction, ProBrockport. Stoneyard Brewing Company, Strong West, The College at Brockport, Walk!Bike!Brockport!, Wegman’s, and Westside News.

Five pizzerias provided pizza at no cost or a reduced price which was much appreciated: Krony’s Pizza, Main Street Eatery, Mark’s Pizzeria, Perri’s Pizzeria, Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizzeria.

A special thank you to Susan Smith, poster and programs designer, The College at Brockport for printing festival posters and programs, Archie Kutz for organizing and coordinating Saturday’s canalfront events, and Stoneyard Brewing for donating craft beer proceeds to two worthwhile causes.

None of this would have been possible without the hard working, creative planning committee who brought it all together for a 6th year – A big thank you to all of you.

Mark May 16 through 18, 2019 on your calendars for next year’s festival.

Margay Blackman, Mayor

Village of Brockport