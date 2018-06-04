Monroe County Legislature candidate Ed Wilt endorsed by Parma republicans

On Wednesday, May 16, the Parma Republican Committee endorsed Ed Wilt to keep his seat in the Monroe County Legislature for District 1. Legislative District 1 is comprised of most of the Town of Parma and the northwest portion of the Town of Greece.

“I am proud to be endorsed by the Parma Republican Committee to run and continue representing the great residents of Parma and Greece,” said Ed Wilt “I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues in the Monroe County Legislature to create and retain local jobs and keep the property tax rate flat by increasing government efficiencies.”

Ed is a lifelong Monroe County resident and has long been committed to serving his community. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years and served the community working for the United States Postal Service for over 30 years. Ed is also active as a youth baseball and soccer coach. He is active in his community as a member of American Legion Post 468 Greece, 49th NYVI Historical Regiment and the Four Point Rod and Gun Club.

“Ed Wilt is an outstanding candidate who works tirelessly on behalf of the residents of the 1st District” said Republican Chairman Bill Reilich. “As a lifelong Monroe County resident and public servant, Ed will continue to commit himself to serving the needs of the community by supporting local jobs and keeping the property tax rate flat.”

Ed was appointed to the Monroe County Legislature in January after the resignation of Tina Brown. Prior to his appointment, he served on the Parma Town Board. He resides on Parma View Drive in Parma.

For more information on Ed Wilt follow his Facebook page or contact him directly by calling 420-6435 or by emailing voteedwilt@gmail.com. This year’s general election will be held on Tuesday, November 6.

Provided information