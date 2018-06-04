- Spencerport Fireman’s Parade road closingsPosted 1 day ago
Monroe County Republican Women’s Club to hold Flag Day dinner
June 14 at Lake Ontario Winery & Vineyards in Hilton
The Monroe County Republican Women’s Club is holding their annual Flag Day dinner on Thursday, June 14 at the Lake Ontario Winery & Vineyards, 1593 Hamlin Parma Townline Road, Hilton, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The evening’s program will focus on getting to know the four well-qualified women running as judicial candidates on the Republican line.
The Monroe County Republican Women’s Club will also present the 5th annual Jean Carozzi Republican Woman of the Year award during the dinner.
The Monroe County Republican Women’s Club is a group of energetic Republican women promoting Republican candidates in Monroe County.
Tickets are $45 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Reservations can be made by contacting Ashley Roose at 944-6383 or ashleyroose585@gmail.com.
Provided information
