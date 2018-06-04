Riga-Churchville’s Memorial Day Salute

Memorial Day, a solemn day of remembrance honoring those who died while defending our nation, took on special significance this year in the Town of Riga. The entire Memorial Day weekend honored Pvt. Harvey C. Noone who died in 1918 while serving in France as a runner in the US Army.

On May 25, the Town of Riga conducted a tree planting ceremony in his honor at the Legion Post Home. Riga Town Supervisor Brad O’Brocta observed that, as a nation, we can never do enough to honor those, like Harvey, who have died in service to our nation. He stressed the importance of passing on to our families and, especially, our children the rich history associated with what our veterans have done to preserve our way of life for future generations of Americans. And, he encouraged everyone to take time over the Memorial Day weekend to share with family and friends the story of Harvey’s life and the contribution he made through his bravery and service. Such stories can bring history to life. They can inspire our youth and instill a sense of pride and purpose in citizens of all ages.

At the Memorial Day Ceremony, members of the Churchville Chili Band, under the direction of Kevin Mead and Terry Bacon, played “Over There,” a popular WWI song. The tune is uplifting and the lyrics embody the idealism, determination and bravery of those, young “Yanks”, like Harvey, who enlisted and went “over there” to fight for the ideals and freedoms that we, as Americans, hold dear for ourselves and our allies and who vowed not to come back “until it was over, over there”. Harvey C. Noone Legion Post Commander, Gilbert Budd, shared the details of Harvey’s military service and his bravery in the battle near San Quentin, France, where he lost his life, as it was described in a letter his commanding officer wrote to Harvey’s sister.

Harvey served as the Parade Grand Marshall. A life size photo of him was displayed in the convertible that followed the Color Guard through the Village. Along the parade route, individuals saluted the image of Harvey as it passed by. As the convertible approached the four corners, it was inspiring to see the image of Harvey framed by four Hometown Hero banners, bearing his name, waiting to salute him and his sacrifice as the car slowly proceeded through the intersection on the way to the cemetery. The final tribute to all our fallen heroes occurred at the cemetery’s Veterans Memorial, where the names of those local residents who died in the Civil War are inscribed. There, final prayers were said, a rifle salute was given, followed by echo taps and in conclusion bagpipers played “Amazing Grace.” As the crowd dispersed, many stopped by the gravesites of Harvey C. Noone and his Gold Star Mother, Mary. There an historical board, created by Ron Belczak, Town and Village Historian, was on display. It provided more information about Harvey for folks to read and to add to conversations and discussions involving the stories of the lives, times and sacrifices of Harvey and our other Hometown Heroes.

Submitted by Pamela A. Moore, Harvey C. Noone Legion