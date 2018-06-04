Spencerport Fireman’s Parade road closings

On Thursday, June 7, the Spencerport Fire Department will hold their Annual Fireman’s Parade. Some restrictions in travel will be necessary.

5:30 p.m. – All vehicles must be removed on Union Street between West Avenue and the canal bridge. Also, all vehicles must be removed from Amity Street between Union Street and Church Street.

6 p.m. – Lyell Avenue from Spencerport High School to Union Street will be closed in both directions for parade line-up.

6:30 p.m. – Union Street will be closed in both directions from Route 31 to Big Ridge Road.

6:30 p.m. – All other access roads into the village will be closed.

Please note – Any vehicles that are in the Spencerport Village Plaza will not be allowed to exit the plaza after 6:30 p.m. Vehicles must remain in the plaza until the parade ends (approximately 9 p.m.).

No Parking – There will be temporary No Parking signs posted throughout the village to assist in controlling traffic flow during the carnival. Pay special attention in the village for these signs.

Do not hesitate to approach any member of the Ogden Police Department if you are experiencing any trouble or have a question. Thank you in advance for your cooperation. Let’s make this an enjoyable and safe time for all.

