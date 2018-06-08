Summer camps for all ages at Ogden Parks & Recreation

•Pre-Preschool Summer Camp – Join us for a fun-filled month of summer camp fun. Your little camper will make crafts, listen to stories, enjoy yummy treats, and play with new friends. A welcome letter will be sent out in June. Children in the Tuesday/Thursday group must be potty trained; Children in the Monday/Wednesday group should be working on potty training. Classes not meeting minimum numbers may combine. This camp is for children ages 2 to 3½ years (must be age appropriate by June 1, 2018). The program will run Mondays/Wednesdays for 2 to 3 year olds and Tuesdays/Thursdays for 3 to 3½ year olds. Camp will run July 2 through 26 from 9:15 to 11:15 a.m. at the Ogden Community Center. The cost for the program is $80 resident/$90 nonresident. Enrollment is limited.

•Preschool Summer Camp: Join us for a July of fun and friends as we enjoy theme weeks filled with learning. Bring along your favorite stuffed friend for a Pet Show, get messy with Oooey, Gooey Science Fun, enjoy pretend play as Superheroes and Princesses, and learn lots about Weather and Nature. A welcome letter will be sent out in June. All children must be potty trained. Classes not meeting minimum numbers may combine. This camp is for children ages 3½ to 5½ years (must be age appropriate by June 1, 2018). The program will run Mondays/Wednesdays for 3½ to 4½ year olds and Tuesdays/Thursdays for 4½ to 5½ year olds. Camp will run July 2 through 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Little Red Schoolhouse. The cost for the program is $105 resident/$115 nonresident. Enrollment is limited.

•School Age Summer Camp: We are still accepting registrations for summer camp. For grades K through 8 – Enjoy a summer full of friends, trips, games, crafts, and fun. These camps will be organized by grade level at the completion of the 2017-18 school year for daily activities and trips. All trips, guest performers, and special activities are included with the camp fee. Transportation is provided by the Spencerport School District. Each day is assigned a special theme. Summer Camp runs 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 25 through August 17. Registration packets are available at Town of Ogden Parks and Recreation Department. Enrollment is limited.

Register today. Contact us for more information. Call 617-6174 with any questions or check out our activities guide at www.ogdenny.com for more programs.

