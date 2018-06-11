Bill Andrews attends last Village Board Meeting as Deputy Mayor

A small farewell party marked the end of Bill Andrews’ six-year stint as village trustee and deputy mayor. Board members and attendees complimented him on his many years of service to the Village government and to the larger community (some call him Mr. Brockport). He indicated that he has enjoyed those years participating in, teaching and writing about government. However, as he said in a recent Suburban News article, it is time to step down. He will continue to write (a seventh book just went to print and is coming out soon) and will return to a previously held position – that of village historian. Shown (l-r) Mayor Margay Blackman, former Sweden Town Supervisor Rob Carges, Village Clerk Leslie Morelli, Man of the Hour Bill Andrews, Trustees Annie Crane and John LaPierre, Pro-Brockport Chair Susan Smith, Trustee Kathy Kristansen, former trustee and Park Committee Chair Hanny Heyen and Parks Committee Chair Linda Ketchum. Provided photo.