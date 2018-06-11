Hilton-Parma Fire Districts Kiddie King and Queen contest

The Hilton Fire Department is holding their annual Kiddie King and Queen contest in conjunction with their carnival being held July 11 through 14.

To enter, drop off a picture with child’s name, address, phone number and age on the back (must be between ages 6 through 10 and live in the Hilton-Parma Fire District) and drop off at the Parma Public Library by noon, Saturday, June 23. Pictures can not be larger than 5×7. Winners will be selected by a group of judges outside of the Hilton area and will be notified by June 28.

The winners selected as King and Queen will each receive:

•A photo shoot at the Hilton Fire Department

•A trophy

•Free ride tickets for Wednesday, July 11

•Free ride pass for all afternoon, Saturday, July 14

•Invitation for their family to be our guests for a special carnival event

•Ride in a convertible for the Kiddie Parade Saturday, July14

•Ride in a convertible in the Grand Parade, Thursday, July 12

Enter now-the deadline is Saturday, June 23 at noon.

Provided information