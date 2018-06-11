- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 5 hours ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 5 hours ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 5 hours ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 5 hours ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 1 week ago
- Summer construction projects at Hilton High SchoolPosted 1 week ago
- Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New YorkPosted 2 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach computer skillsPosted 2 weeks ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 3 weeks ago
Hilton-Parma Fire Districts Kiddie King and Queen contest
The Hilton Fire Department is holding their annual Kiddie King and Queen contest in conjunction with their carnival being held July 11 through 14.
To enter, drop off a picture with child’s name, address, phone number and age on the back (must be between ages 6 through 10 and live in the Hilton-Parma Fire District) and drop off at the Parma Public Library by noon, Saturday, June 23. Pictures can not be larger than 5×7. Winners will be selected by a group of judges outside of the Hilton area and will be notified by June 28.
The winners selected as King and Queen will each receive:
•A photo shoot at the Hilton Fire Department
•A trophy
•Free ride tickets for Wednesday, July 11
•Free ride pass for all afternoon, Saturday, July 14
•Invitation for their family to be our guests for a special carnival event
•Ride in a convertible for the Kiddie Parade Saturday, July14
•Ride in a convertible in the Grand Parade, Thursday, July 12
Enter now-the deadline is Saturday, June 23 at noon.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login