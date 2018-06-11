- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 5 hours ago
Local Lion receives International Recognition
Lions Club members are now celebrating 100 years of service throughout the world. With about 1.5 million members in over 200 countries, the Lions Club members address whatever the local needs may be, ever mindful of the international programs of sight, hearing, diabetes, hunger, the environment and diabetes. To celebrate and to look to the future, each club was encouraged to complete a “legacy” project. Some of the local activities included installation of a wishing well at the Gates Town Hall, a flag pole in Spencerport, a memory garden in Walworth, benches at the Spray Park in Chili, and a lending library at Partyka by the Kendall Lions Club.
As the District Centennial Chairman, Lion Jim Schiebel, of Hilton, was recognized by Lions Clubs International for his role in encouraging the efforts in the eight county district known as 20-E1. Remember “Where there is a need, there is a Lion.” To volunteer to take part in community service, contact any Lions Club member.
Provided information and photo
