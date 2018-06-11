Home   >   News   >   Mayor gives Certificate of Appreciation to farmworkers and farmers

Mayor gives Certificate of Appreciation to farmworkers and farmers

By on June 11, 2018

Migrant Workers

June 11 begins Welcome to Brockport Week for local migrants. Librada Paz, farmworker and advocate for farmworkers, and Bill Plews, member of the ecumenical outreach group, accepted the certificate from Mayor Margay Blackman on behalf of local migrant workers and local farmers.

Provided photo

You must be logged in to post a comment Login