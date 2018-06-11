Thank you for footwear donations

The outreach team at Spencerport United Methodist Church was awed, amazed and grateful to find over 500 pairs of shoes and footwear left in their collection bin during the month of April.

Sixty pairs of heavy boots have been taken to the House of Mercy to assist the homeless when winter chills reach Rochester again. The other donations were sent through Genesee Valley United Methodist Men to the organization funds2orgs.com. There the shoes are sorted again and slightly used shoes are passed on to missions and small businesses in developing nations. Money for the entire load is given based on the weight of the shoes. This year the funds will be distributed to Veterans Outreach Center serving Rochester and 14 western counties and EndHunger.org Society of St. Andrew, gleaning food to feed America’s hungry.

Thank you to everyone who left shoes for this ministry. Many lives will be impacted because of your generosity.

