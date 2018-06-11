Trap shooting classes offered in Brockport

The Conservation Club of Brockport is offering Trap Shooting classes for beginning shooters. The course will be delivered in five one and a half to two hour sessions. The emphasis is on introductory trap instruction for beginning trap shooters.

Shooters will be introduced to shotguns, firearms safety, trap fundamentals including trap shooting firearms, chokes, ammunition, trap shooting techniques, score keeping and trap etiquette. Trap basics that are explained and practiced include dominant eye, gun mounting, foot positions, points of aim and more. Except the first class, classroom sessions are followed by range time. The majority of the sessions will be spent on the range. Experienced club shooters and safety instructors will deliver the classroom and range instruction and provide each student with individual attention.

If you currently shoot trap and are interested in improving your scores, this class is not for you. A “tune-up” course for more experienced shooters may eventually be offered.

The class is open to club members and also to the general public.

Class dates are June 20, June 27, July 11, July 18 and July 25. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. at the 291 Ladue Road clubhouse.

The cost is two trap shooting cards ($30 each). The cards will cover the cost of the clays and may also be used at Monday night trap. The club offers Monday night trap shooting that is open to the public. Cards may be purchased at the first session.

If you are interested, send an email to mgcyrccob@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

