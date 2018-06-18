31st annual Ray Edmunds Memorial R/C Air Show and Fun Fly

The Radio Control Club of Rochester is hosting its 31st Annual RCCR Ray Edmunds Memorial Radio Control Air Show and Fun Fly, June 23 and 24, at the Model Flying Field located in Northampton Park, 304 Salmon Creek Road, Brockport.

Examples of every type of radio-controlled model aircraft, along with some of the area’s best pilots, will be on hand for this two-day event. Flying demonstrations begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. For information and directions, visit www.rccr1957.com.

Provided information