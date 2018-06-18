Don't miss
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 1 week ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 1 week ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 1 week ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 2 weeks ago
- Summer construction projects at Hilton High SchoolPosted 2 weeks ago
- Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New YorkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach computer skillsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 4 weeks ago
31st annual Ray Edmunds Memorial R/C Air Show and Fun Fly
By Admin on June 18, 2018
The Radio Control Club of Rochester is hosting its 31st Annual RCCR Ray Edmunds Memorial Radio Control Air Show and Fun Fly, June 23 and 24, at the Model Flying Field located in Northampton Park, 304 Salmon Creek Road, Brockport.
Examples of every type of radio-controlled model aircraft, along with some of the area’s best pilots, will be on hand for this two-day event. Flying demonstrations begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. on Saturday, and10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. For information and directions, visit www.rccr1957.com.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login