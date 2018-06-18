- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 1 week ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 1 week ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 1 week ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 2 weeks ago
- Summer construction projects at Hilton High SchoolPosted 2 weeks ago
- Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New YorkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach computer skillsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 4 weeks ago
Brockport Lions Club annual Installation and Induction Dinner
The Brockport Lions Club held their annual Installation and Induction Dinner on June 6 at 58 Main. Inducted into the Club was its newest member, John O’Kane, pictured here with Brockport Lion and District Governor Chuck Switzer who officiated the ceremonies, and John’s sponsor Lion Jack Bowser. Provided photo.
At the same dinner, officers and members of the Board of Directors for 2018-19 were also installed – Lions Norm Knapp, Jim Detar, John Carey, Tammy Deacon, Charlie Deacon, President Normand Fluet, DG Chuck Switzer, Laurie Streb, Kevin Johnson, Jack Bowser, Al Warner, Dave Moore, Brian Ingraham, Scott Hunsinger, and PDG Greg Lund. Provided photo.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login