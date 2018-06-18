Brockport Lions Club annual Installation and Induction Dinner

The Brockport Lions Club held their annual Installation and Induction Dinner on June 6 at 58 Main. Inducted into the Club was its newest member, John O’Kane, pictured here with Brockport Lion and District Governor Chuck Switzer who officiated the ceremonies, and John’s sponsor Lion Jack Bowser. Provided photo.

At the same dinner, officers and members of the Board of Directors for 2018-19 were also installed – Lions Norm Knapp, Jim Detar, John Carey, Tammy Deacon, Charlie Deacon, President Normand Fluet, DG Chuck Switzer, Laurie Streb, Kevin Johnson, Jack Bowser, Al Warner, Dave Moore, Brian Ingraham, Scott Hunsinger, and PDG Greg Lund. Provided photo.