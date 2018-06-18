Gates Fire Fighters Fill the Boot for MDA

During the 2018 MDA Fill the Boot campaign, the dedicated members of Gates Professional Fire Fighters Local 3792 took to the streets to help kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases live longer and grow stronger. Through May 24 nearly $7,704 was raised to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“The fire fighters of Gates Professional Fire Fighters Local 3792 have once again shown their immense dedication and care for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said MDA Fundraising Coordinator Heather Powers. “This year’s Fill the Boot was a success and we are grateful for the generosity of those in the Gates community who have helped individuals with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases truly live unlimited.”

Fire fighters have taken part in MDA’s Fill the Boot tradition for more than 60 years, hitting the streets or storefronts asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA, joining the fight to find treatments and cures for devastating diseases that take away everyday abilities like walking, talking, hugging and even breathing.

In addition to Fill the Boot drives, fire fighter contributions help support MDA’s efforts to free individuals – and the families who love them – from the harm of neuromuscular diseases from year-round local events, including their year-round travelling boot.

Funds raised help MDA’s efforts to fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. They also help send more than 60 local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA Summer Camp at no cost to their families at Rotary Sunshine Campus in Rush.

Provided information