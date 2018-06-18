Hawley announces free electronic recycling event

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced that he will be hosting a free electronic recycling event for local residents on Saturday, June 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot of 5130 East Main Street in Batavia. The event gives residents an opportunity to recycle old electronic devices such as computers, cell phones and televisions in an environmentally conscious manner.

“This has been a tremendously successful event in the past and a useful way for local residents to get rid of unusable bulky electronic devices in a safe and environmentally-friendly way,” Hawley said. “It is important that we keep in mind how consumerism affects the environment and realize that we have an obligation to future generations to leave our planet a cleaner place than we found it. I encourage all interested residents to come out on the 23rd and I look forward to seeing you there!”

Items accepted: Computers, monitors, printers, cell phones, audio/video, small electronic devices. Limit of four tube televisions per car.

