- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 1 week ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 1 week ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 1 week ago
- Spring college sports honorsPosted 1 week ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 2 weeks ago
- Summer construction projects at Hilton High SchoolPosted 2 weeks ago
- Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics New YorkPosted 3 weeks ago
- Volunteers needed to teach computer skillsPosted 3 weeks ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 4 weeks ago
Little Free Pantry now available in Clarendon
The “Little Free Pantry” box is Clarendon Lions Club’s recent project located on the Town of Clarendon property. Since the project is new, the Lions Club is asking folks to donate non-perishable foods and products only.
•Canned goods – fruit, vegetables, soup, pet food, baby food, spices.
•Boxed goods – cereal, crackers, cake mix, flour, sugar, pasta, rice.
•Other – laundry/dish soap, paper products, diapers, tooth brush/paste.
Please no bread, butter, milk, meat, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables or frozen foods.
Items may be placed in the box.
Kevin Johnson, president of the Clarendon Lions Club, says “Sometimes folks just need a little something to get them by when times are tough. The Little Free Pantry box is a way for folks from the community to help each other … by the community, for the community. If the box is empty, it is because someone needed it; if it is full, it is because someone donated.”
Please feel free to “take what you need or give what you can” at the Little Free Pantry in Clarendon.
Provided information and photo
You must be logged in to post a comment Login