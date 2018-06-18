Little Free Pantry now available in Clarendon

The “Little Free Pantry” box is Clarendon Lions Club’s recent project located on the Town of Clarendon property. Since the project is new, the Lions Club is asking folks to donate non-perishable foods and products only.

•Canned goods – fruit, vegetables, soup, pet food, baby food, spices.

•Boxed goods – cereal, crackers, cake mix, flour, sugar, pasta, rice.

•Other – laundry/dish soap, paper products, diapers, tooth brush/paste.

Please no bread, butter, milk, meat, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables or frozen foods.

Items may be placed in the box.

Kevin Johnson, president of the Clarendon Lions Club, says “Sometimes folks just need a little something to get them by when times are tough. The Little Free Pantry box is a way for folks from the community to help each other … by the community, for the community. If the box is empty, it is because someone needed it; if it is full, it is because someone donated.”

Please feel free to “take what you need or give what you can” at the Little Free Pantry in Clarendon.

Provided information and photo