Sweden/Clarkson Community Center upgrades fitness equipment
Members of the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center fitness room will soon enjoy a few new pieces of equipment: a Pre Vitality Dual Ab/Back Extender to promote lower back and abdominal strength; a Precor Cross trainer with multiple functionalities; and new benches for free weight work.
The Fitness Center is a real bargain for Sweden/Clarkson residents with one-month memberships starting at just $20 (youth and senior). An adult can enjoy a one-year membership for $235. Rates are higher for non-Sweden/Clarkson residents. Call 431-0090 to learn more about the fitness room or to schedule a tour. Personal training sessions are also available.
Provided information
