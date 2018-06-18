Sweden/Clarkson Community Center upgrades fitness equipment

Members of the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center fitness room will soon enjoy a few new pieces of equipment: a Pre Vitality Dual Ab/Back Extender to promote lower back and abdominal strength; a Precor Cross trainer with multiple functionalities; and new benches for free weight work.

The Fitness Center is a real bargain for Sweden/Clarkson residents with one-month memberships starting at just $20 (youth and senior). An adult can enjoy a one-year membership for $235. Rates are higher for non-Sweden/Clarkson residents. Call 431-0090 to learn more about the fitness room or to schedule a tour. Personal training sessions are also available.

Provided information