Brockport Rotary News

Brockport Rotary Installs 2018-19 Officers – (l-r) President Linda Menear, President Elect Steve Drexler, Director Lorrie D’Angelo, Vice President Doug Clare, 2017-18 President and new Secretary Eileen Whitney, Director Deb Clare, Treasurer Brandi Reis and Director Brad Mitchell. New officers/directors take office on July 1. Rotary’s next big project is assisting BISCO with Brockport Arts Festival #24, August 11 and 12. Rotarians and all service clubs are selling Duck Derby tickets for prizes worth over $7,000 with great odds for winning. All monies raised go to community projects. Brockport Rotary meets at Bill Gray’s Brockport Restaurant most Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. Check the community calendar for special speakers. The public is always welcome.

Provided photo

Brockport Rotary Bestows Paul Harris Honor – 2017-18 President Eileen Whitney (left) and Ceremony Conductor Gene Wood (right) pose with the newest Paul Harris Fellow Steve Drexler. Paul Harris was the founder of Rotary International so award recipients are highly regarded as representing the values of Harris who believed in the importance of service.

Provided photo

Brockport Rotary Irv Kropman Award presented – l-r, Gene Wood, Award Recipient Eileen Whitney and Award Presenter Brandi Reis pose with special blue faced plaque. This is the club’s signature award honoring a member who emulates the service, energy and commitment represented by long time member Irv Kropman (since deceased). Wood described Kropman’s commitment to service, as a true believer in “Service Above Self,” Rotary’s motto. Whitney brought all of those qualities to her year as club president. Her daughter, club treasurer Brandi Reis presented the award.

Provided photo