Chili American Legion Post 1830 Auxiliary announces new officers

By on June 25, 2018

 

Chili Legion aux officersChili American Legion Post 1830 Auxiliary announces new officers for 2018-2019 at their June meeting. Seated left to right: Dawn Traina – 1st Vice President; Cheryl Corke – President; Karen Bueg – 2nd Vice President. Standing left to right: Karen McKernan – Chaplain; Carolyn Emerson – Secretary; Sharon Leo – Treasurer.

Provided photo

