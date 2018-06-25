Don't miss
Chili American Legion Post 1830 Auxiliary announces new officers
By Admin on June 25, 2018
Chili American Legion Post 1830 Auxiliary announces new officers for 2018-2019 at their June meeting. Seated left to right: Dawn Traina – 1st Vice President; Cheryl Corke – President; Karen Bueg – 2nd Vice President. Standing left to right: Karen McKernan – Chaplain; Carolyn Emerson – Secretary; Sharon Leo – Treasurer.
Provided photo
