“Love Without Violence” art contest winners announced

Compassionate Brockport honored four students for their “Love Without Violence” art submissions at the Seymour Library on June 6. The students’ artworks were inspired by: US Civil Rights Activists Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King; Malala Yousafazi, the youngest ever person to win a Nobel Peace Prize; Franz Jagerstatter, an Austrian peasant World War II Resister; and Ben Salmon, a US conscientious objector during World War I.

The four honorees each received a Compassionate Brockport Certificate and a $100 bill presented by Rev. Lori Staubitz. Parents and relatives attended the honoring celebration with their honorees.

Three of the students were from the Fred Hill School in Brockport. Helayna Dela Cruz submitted her art based upon the theme “Have a Heart, Not a Gun,” and included quotes from Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks and Malala Yousafazi. Emiliano Sanchez featured the theme “Love is all You Need,” with a drawing of the human heart pumping love and proclaiming “No more war.” Sophia Privett supported “Love Without Violence” with sketches of King, Parks and Yousafazi, and the declaration, “These people made a change, how about you make a change, too.”

High school student McKenzie Melohusky was honored for her flashy art showing the intersection of “Love” and “Brockport.”

