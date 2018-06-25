Don't miss
Montgomery Gentry: Summer Concert at the Hilton Exempts
By Admin on June 25, 2018
A new tradition has arrived: The Hilton Exempts Annual Summer Concert! Saturday July 7, just before the Hilton Carnival kicks off!
Gates open at 4 p.m. Kid Kurry kicks off the show at 5 p.m., then it’s Nashville recording artist Dillion Carmichael.
At 8 p.m., the legendary Montgomery Gentry performs live.
It’s time to start a new tradition at a favorite location. Hilton Exempts, 137 South Ave in Hilton.
