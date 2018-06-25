“Old Fashion Fourth of July” celebration returns to Morgan-Manning House lawn

This year’s 37th annual July 4 patriotic celebration on Brockport’s Morgan-Manning House lawn will begin at 10 a.m. with a flag raising and welcome ceremony. The Children’s Parade begins at the same time. At the end of the welcome ceremony, the speaker will announce the Children’s Parade returning on South Avenue.

After the parade ends the Brockport Summer Community Choir, directed by Liz Banner, will perform at around 10:25 a.m. At about 11 a.m., the Brockport Community Concert Band will begin playing patriotic tunes, marches, movie themes, and Disney and Broadway tunes, with Shawn Halquist as director. Around 12:15 p.m., The Brockport Big Band brings the sounds of composers like Duke Ellington, Count Basie, and Stan Kenton from the 1940’s Big Band Jazz era. Except for the 10 a.m. opening, all times are approximate.

The Children’s Parade features families and kids of all ages in patriotic attire riding or pushing tricycles, bicycles, strollers, carriages, and pulling wagons also suitably decorated. Join the parade around the block starting in front of Morgan-Manning House.

Various activities: 12 to 1:30 p.m.

•Food and refreshments available – 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

•Children’s games – 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

•Morgan-Manning House tours, first floor, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

•Cake Walk – 1:30 p.m.

Join the Band. The Brockport Community Concert Band members are people of all backgrounds and ages in our community joining for this event. It is open to anyone in the area who has band instrument experience. Rehearsals will be Sunday, July 1 and Monday, July 2 from 7 until 8:30 p.m. in the Brockport High School Band room. Instruments are available for those who may need one. Anyone who would like further information should contact Shawn Halquist at shawn.halquist@bcs1.org.

The Western Monroe Historical Society sponsors the event which is offered free to the public. For more information, contact the office at 585-637-3645, or see the web site www.morganmanninghouse.org.

