Talent on display at Westwood Commons

Area youth had residents at Westwood Commons tapping their toes and singing along to musical performances. Residents at the DePaul Senior Living Community in North Chili recently enjoyed a concert by Gianna Widman, a fourth-grader at Northwood Elementary School in Hilton, as well as a dance performance by students of Anastasia’s Spotlight Dance in Churchville.

Young musician Gianna Widman takes guitar lessons with Scott Smith. She recently performed and sang a variety of songs including “Here Comes the Sun” and “Oh Suzanna” for residents at Westwood Commons. Widman, who has been playing guitar since she was in kindergarten, said she loves performing for others.

“It makes me feel proud of myself for how far I’ve come,” she said. “I like to entertain people and it makes me feel confident.”

Provided information and photos