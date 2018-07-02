- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 19 hours ago
Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warning
The Brockport Police, as well as other law enforcement agencies, have responded to several reports of phone scams. A phone scam is when a person calls you and tells you that they are a representative of a collecting agency and that you owe money. If someone calls you and says this and that the only way to pay it is through the purchase of gift cards or similar, you are being scammed. Agencies, like the IRS, will never contact you via phone to tell you that the only way to pay is through gift cards or similar. Many times, the person on the other end of the line will tell you that if you do not pay, a warrant will be issued for your arrest. If any of this happens to you, simply tell the person that you will contact the police department for verification. When you do receive this call, please call your police department immediately.
Any questions/comments can be directed to Chief Mark T. Cuzzupoli by calling (585)637-1020 or by email ChiefCuzzupoli@brockportpolice.org
Provided information
