Brockport Rotary welcomes members of Brockport Police Department

The Brockport Rotary Club welcomed members of the Brockport Police Department to address the group at a recent meeting.

New Chief Mark Cuzzupoli introduced himself by relating that he is a Brockport educated person with 23 years with the Department, rising through the ranks to his present position. He noted the department is dedicated to community policing and the two officers he introduced are major cogs in that policy. He spoke of both officers as being very special. In his five years with the department, Officer Josh Sime has earned his special assignment as K-9 Brock’s handler. Both were a big hit with the group as shown by those who wanted to be in the photo with the officers.

Brock is a Czech Republic bred German Shepard who was obtained from a facility in Pennsylvania as a young dog (he is 2 years + and has been in service for about a year, although in training – which is ongoing). He is a special asset to the Brockport Police Department and the village as a narcotics and tracking/defense dog. His powers of concentration and obedience level were displayed to the attendees as was his terrific personality. Bought with aid from Wegmans and Milk Bone, his food and vet needs are supplied by Dr. Orr, local veterinarian.

Brock obeys only Officer Sime. Sime’s police car has special modifications for Brock including a car rear rest area including fan and more. With a remote, Sime can pop the rear door and Brock knows he is supposed to do his job protecting his handler and getting the bad guy. He will reside with Sime when he retires to civilian status.

Brock also has his own Instagram page, K-9 Brock.

Provided information