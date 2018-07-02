Getting to know the Emily L. Knapp Museum

About 90 harbor masters at Brockport’s Welcome Center greet visitors to Brockport throughout the summer. The Emily L. Knapp Museum is one of the historic points of interest for those who wish to tour the village. It’s on the second and third floors of the gray mansion at 40 State Street (lower floors are the Village Court).

To give the harbor masters first-hand familiarity with the museum, they were all invited to an open house at the museum from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, June 24. Pizza, lemonade, and pop were served.

The open house was organized by Dan Burns, a museum volunteer, and Sue Savard, a volunteer who has led the restoration and expansion of the historic gem. They and Pat O’Brien, president of the museum board, were hosts for the event.

“Most of the harbor masters don’t know about the museum, and others who know it have not been there since its restoration,” Savard said. “Once familiar with it, they are ones who can promote the museum to visitors.” Even with a lower than hoped-for turnout on a rainy afternoon, Savard called the event a success. “Those who were there loved the place and were very complimentary. And, they will tell other people,” she said.