Hawley announces $13.9 million in local transportation upgrades

Funding will improve operating assistance, transit buses, facilities and

services in Genesee, Orleans and Monroe counties

Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) announced recently that millions in transportation upgrades have been awarded to the 139th Assembly District which includes funds to replace three transit buses and one bus shelter in Genesee County, improve operating functionality in Monroe County and the purchase of a new bus facility in Orleans County.

“Our local public transportation system is crucial to maintaining a strong and bustling community for all walks of life,” Hawley said. “With all the difficulties of traffic, parking and expenses of commuting for oneself, public transportation is extremely important to many residents of Western New York. Thousands of people rely on our buses to travel to work, go shopping and travel around the district, and many school age and college students need reliable transportation to and from campus. I am pleased to announce that this funding will be injected into our local transportation system and look forward to a more seamless commute for our residents.”

