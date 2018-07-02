Hunter safety course for women

Mandatory course for first-time hunters available to local residents

Instructors certified by the Department of Environmental Conservation will conduct a Hunter Safety Course July 26 from 6 to 10 p.m. and July 28 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the North Star Sportsman’s Club, Hamlin. All students must attend both classes. This course is required for first time hunters who wish to obtain a New York State hunting license.

This specific course is for women only. The intent of this course is to create an environment where students may feel more comfortable with their peers. For other indiduals looking for classes, an additional course is offered at the North Star Sportsman’s Club the same week that is open to all.

To register for this class and for a listing of all additional courses that are offered, visit the NYS DEC website at: http://www.dec.state.ny.us. Those attending must register on line through the NYS DEC website or at http://www.register-ed.com/programs/newyork (Event Manager).

Students registered for this class can pick up the Student Manual at the Town of Hamlin Clerk’s Office located at 1658 Lake Road North, Hamlin 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is recommended the student pick up the manual several days before the course starts (the mandatory homework is due the first night).

A parent or legal guardian may need to accompany students younger than 16 years of age. Registration is handled on a first-come first-served basis.

For more information on this course contact Doug Rivais at 585-964-5208. For information on other courses call the Department of Environmental Conservation, Region 8 Headquarters at 585-226-2466 or visit the DEC website at http://www.dec.state.ny.us.

Provided information