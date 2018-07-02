Hunter safety course scheduled

Mandatory course for first-time hunters available to local residents

Instructors certified by the Department of Environmental Conservation will conduct a Hunter Safety Course July 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. and July 28 from 7 a.m. to noon at the North Star Sportsman’s Club, Hamlin. All students must attend both classes. Those interested in attending need to register on-line through the NYS DEC website at: http://www.dec.state.ny.us (Event Manager) or at http://www.register-ed.com/programs/newyork.

All registered students can pick up the Student Manual at the Town of Hamlin Clerk’s Office located at 1658 Lake Road North, Hamlin 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. It is recommended the student pick up the manual several days before the course starts (the mandatory homework is due the first night).

The free course is required for first time hunters who wish to obtain a New York State hunting licence. Safe firearm handling combined with responsible and ethical hunter conduct will be covered.

A parent or legal guardian may need to accompany students younger than 16 years of age. Registration is handled on a first-come first-served basis.

For more information on this course contact Doug Rivais at 585-964-5208. For information on other courses call the Department of Environmental Conservation, Region 8 Headquarters at 585-226-2466 or visit the DEC website at http://www.dec.state.ny.us.

