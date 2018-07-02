It was a sort of “Graduation Day” celebration – a sad ending for a community organization that has contributed a major service to Hilton and nearby towns for over seven years. Second Time Treasures, sponsored by St. Leo’s Church on Lake Avenue, provided a store stocked with a large assortment of gently used clothing and household goods at reasonable prices. This well-organized collection of treasures, managed by Anna Summa, was open three days a week, year around. Housed in the original St. Leo’s Church, it was possible because of the devoted, reliable, enthusiastic work of around 30 community volunteers. Financial concerns of the church brought about the necessary closing of this thriving ministry. After final sales, the doors of Second Time Treasures were closed near the end of June. Like other graduations, it was a signal: time to move on to the next phase.

One of the best customers, Kate Fleury, so appreciated this service to the less-than-affluent people in this area, that she gave a party for Anna and the volunteers on Sunday. A healthy delicious buffet was ready for about 20 members of this Second-Time-Treasures Club, served on some pretty dishes Kate had bought there. The volunteers had a chance to share some of their fond memories of the “treasures” that have passed through the doors of old St. Leo’s Church. First were the wonderful still-good and useful clothes, books, tools, ice skates, bathing suits, etc., neatly sorted and labeled. Treasured also were the customers who passed through those doors, very pleased to hunt for a needed tablecloth, or book, or prom dress or mixing bowl — whatever they were looking for. Customers were delighted to further the recycling concept by purchasing good quality items from St. Leo’s shop to use again, and at fair prices.

You might have heard occasional comments about the good value and the variety of “stuff” that was organized and merchandised so attractively, like, “Second Time Treasures was a darn good replacement for the former Ben Franklin store in Hilton,” or “At St. Leo’s you can find most anything you want in town without driving to Ridge Road.”

Many volunteers and even more customers were saddened to lose this valuable shopping resource so near to home. And I am one of them. Many thanks to Anna Summa and her caring corps of volunteers for this gift to our community. You will be missed, Second Time Treasures!

Jeanne Townsend