Summer Serenades returns on July 5

2018’s series features special guest, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra



The eighth annual Summer Serenades music series returns to the Village of Brockport’s Welcome Center on the Erie Canal just east of Main Street every Thursday evening beginning July 5 and running through August 23. July’s performances start at 7 p.m., and August’s begin at 6:30 p.m.

This scenic and acoustically strong venue will be host to all but one of this year’s performances. On Thursday, July 26, Maestro Ward Stare will conduct the full Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra performing indoors at The SERC on The College at Brockport campus. There will be a very special Patron Reception following the concert, upstairs at the Eagle’s Nest following the show. Tickets are $30 and will be sold at all July performances and available at Brockport’s Village Hall, 127 Main Street, 585-637-5300.

The Greater Brockport Development Corporation is delighted to sponsor a lineup of excellent local musicians – homegrown or newly established residents.

•July 5, Marc Berger – acoustic guitar and vocals

•July 12, Miles Watts & Brothers from Other Mothers – rock & roll party

•July 19, The Brockport Big Band – classic big band crowd favorites

•July 26, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (SERC/College at Brockport)

•August 2, Chris Wilson – international recording artist; singer/guitarist

•August 9, John Nyerges Jazz Quartet – jazz standards and originals

•August 16, The Geezers – Roots music

•August 23, Zak’s Pak – R & B and Rock and Roll, dancers’ delight

All performances are free and open to the public. In the event of rain or extreme heat, outdoor performances will take place instead at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 14 State Street. This series is made possible solely through the generous support of many local businesses and individuals.

