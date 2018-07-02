Sweden & Clarkson launch new recreation survey

The Towns of Sweden and Clarkson have launched a new recreation survey to gather residents’ feedback regarding the Sweden/Clarkson Community Center’s recreation programming and facilities. The survey was designed by Sweden Councilperson Patricia Hayles and Clarkson Councilpersons Christa Filipowicz and Jackie Smith. It is the first recreation survey to be conducted by the towns in several years.

The survey will be available July 9 through July 22 on monkey survey. The web address is: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/swedenclarksonrec. The towns will be publishing the link on the Community Center and town websites and on the Community Center and town Facebook pages. In addition, emails will be sent to those enrolled in recreation programs.

For those not comfortable filling out an on-line survey, paper surveys will be available at the Community Center, 4927 Lake Road; Sweden Town Hall, 18 State Street; and Clarkson Town Hall, 3710 Lake Road. The paper surveys are unique, in other words, they cannot be copied and submitted. Paper surveys have to be submitted on the original form. Residents who would like to fill out a paper survey but cannot make it into one of the locations to pick one up, should call the Town of Sweden at 637-7588 and a paper survey will be mailed to the requester.

Some of the questions are program related, such as: do current programs influence a healthy lifestyle? are program fees affordable? what activities and resources do you use?

Other questions relate to the facility: are facilities clean and well-maintained? do you think upgrades are necessary?

Some questions center around information: how do you hear about recreation programs? what social media platforms do you prefer to use?

There are 20 questions in all and an area for responders to leave other comments about subjects that may not have been covered by a survey question.

Once the data has been collected and analyzed, it will be used by the two towns and the Recreation Department to develop programming that fits current needs and to plan for facility repairs and improvements.

