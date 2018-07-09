- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 15 hours ago
- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 1 week ago
- Hawley announces $13.9 million in local transportation upgradesPosted 1 week ago
- Sweden hosts forum for builders and developersPosted 2 weeks ago
- New report on 2017 Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River floodingPosted 2 weeks ago
- Six from area honored at 69th Rochester Press-Radio Club Day of Champions dinnerPosted 2 weeks ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 2 weeks ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 4 weeks ago
- Hilton Fire Department to end ambulance servicePosted 4 weeks ago
- Additional detour for 531 Terminus Project to begin ahead of schedulePosted 4 weeks ago
2018 Apple Fest Logo Contest winner chosen
The Hilton Apple Fest Committee is pleased to announce the 2018 Apple Fest Logo Contest Winner, Shayna Flugel. Flugel is an eighth grader at Merton Williams Middle School and will be moving to Hilton High School this fall. Her entry was selected for its simplicity of the message and clean lines from a field of over twenty entries.
Flugel is an avid volleyball player for the Hilton Modified Girls Volleyball Team and Xtreme Volleyball Club. She is on the Merton Williams Honor Roll and selected for the National Junior Honor Society this year.
The Hilton Apple Fest will be celebrating its 38th event on Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30 at the Hilton Community Center. Save the dates and come out to support local community non-profit food booths, find that special gift or craft for your home in the crafter rows, free family entertainment and the extensive community service work underwritten by the Hilton Apple Fest.
Provided information
You must be logged in to post a comment Login