2018 Apple Fest Logo Contest winner chosen

The Hilton Apple Fest Committee is pleased to announce the 2018 Apple Fest Logo Contest Winner, Shayna Flugel. Flugel is an eighth grader at Merton Williams Middle School and will be moving to Hilton High School this fall. Her entry was selected for its simplicity of the message and clean lines from a field of over twenty entries.

Flugel is an avid volleyball player for the Hilton Modified Girls Volleyball Team and Xtreme Volleyball Club. She is on the Merton Williams Honor Roll and selected for the National Junior Honor Society this year.

The Hilton Apple Fest will be celebrating its 38th event on Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30 at the Hilton Community Center. Save the dates and come out to support local community non-profit food booths, find that special gift or craft for your home in the crafter rows, free family entertainment and the extensive community service work underwritten by the Hilton Apple Fest.

Provided information