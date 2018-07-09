Home   >   News   >   An Old Fashioned Fourth celebrated at the Morgan Manning House

By on July 9, 2018
The McJury family. Photo by Rick Nicholson

The Old Fashioned Fourth of July at the Morgan Manning House in Brockport was a sparkling success.  It was a time for children of all ages to dress in patriotic attire and decorate their bicycles, scooters, big wheels, carts and strollers to participate in the annual Children’s Parade.  This year the parade was the largest yet, with hundreds of children and parents walking around one block. They were led by a Brockport Police car flashing its lights, with another police car at the end of the parade.

After the parade, the 37th Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebrations included songs by the Brockport Community Choir, and music by The Brockport Community Concert Band, and the Brockport Big Band.  Children’s games, house tours, popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream made the day very special.

Children’s Parade. Photo by Dianne Hickerson

The Brockport Community Choir. Photo by Rick Nicholson

A large crowd turned out to enjoy the festivities. Photo by Rick Nicholson

