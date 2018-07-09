- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 15 hours ago
An Old Fashioned Fourth celebrated at the Morgan Manning House
The Old Fashioned Fourth of July at the Morgan Manning House in Brockport was a sparkling success. It was a time for children of all ages to dress in patriotic attire and decorate their bicycles, scooters, big wheels, carts and strollers to participate in the annual Children’s Parade. This year the parade was the largest yet, with hundreds of children and parents walking around one block. They were led by a Brockport Police car flashing its lights, with another police car at the end of the parade.
After the parade, the 37th Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebrations included songs by the Brockport Community Choir, and music by The Brockport Community Concert Band, and the Brockport Big Band. Children’s games, house tours, popcorn, hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream made the day very special.
Provided information
