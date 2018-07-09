St. Luke’s Episcopal Church celebrates community

Annual book sale shares the joy of reading

The Annual Book Sale at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Brockport is always a success regardless of the number of books that are sold.

“People come back to the sale year after year, and we get to talk about what books we’re reading. We have a lot of fun. My favorite part of the sale, though, is seeing the children coming in and picking out their books. Reading is a good foundation for children,” says Bev Walker, speaking on behalf of the Book Sale team and St. Luke’s parish.

This year’s sale coincides with the Village of Brockport Sidewalk Sale, but begins one day earlier, Thursday, July 12, and continues through Saturday, July 14. Hours are Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Bag Sale, in which you can stuff as many books in a bag as possible for one price, is Saturday at noon.

“We enjoy interacting with our community, and we invite friends and neighbors to linger a while as they check out their favorite authors, and visit with us and one another,” said Ricki DeBaun, Book Sale team leader.

St. Luke’s commitment to the sale and love for people shows, and it seems that others can’t help but respond. “The sale is a lot of work and it takes three or four sessions of sorting the books into categories just to get things ready. Many visitors to the sale express their appreciation for the well-organized event, and note that books are displayed by genre and author, making it easier for them to find just the books they are looking for. We enjoy our time working together. Our hearts are in the Book Sale and St. Luke’s,” says Bev.

St. Luke’s accepts books throughout the year. Drop them off at the church office between 10 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday. For information, contact St. Luke’s at 637-6650, email stlukes@frontiernet.net, or visit www.stlukesbrockport.org.

