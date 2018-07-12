Churchville-Chili juniors honored

Three young women from our community were selected as delegates to the Department of New York American Legion Auxiliary’s Empire Girls State (EGS). Chili Unit #1830 announced the selection of Delaney Emerson; Harvey C. Noone Unit #954 has named Vanessa Dawley; Ferris Goodridge Unit #330 is sponsoring Serafina Wezelis. These Churchville-Chili High School juniors joined 360 girls from across the state to participate in hands-on workshops on government and political process, designed to create a government from the county to the state level. This year’s program was held July 1 to 7 at SUNY Brockport.

Delaney Emerson, daughter of Tim and Christine Emerson, is a member of the National Honor Society and the Foreign Language Honor Society. She has also earned High Honor Roll status. Delaney is a member of the CCHS Varsity Swim Team since eighth grade when she was named the Most Promising Saint. This year she was given the Most Valuable Player Award. She is a member of the Water Water Swim Club. For several years she also played on the JV lacrosse team. Delaney has served on student council, the ninth grade academy dance committee and the Link Crew. At Pearce Memorial Church, she has been a crew leader at Vacation Bible School and participated in Project Out in the Cold to benefit the Open Door Mission. Last summer she assisted at Rotary Sunshine Camp and has just completed counselor training for this summer. For the past year, Delaney has worked part-time at Leaf & Bean Coffee Co.

Vanessa Dawley, daughter of Caroline and Lance Dawley, is an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate. This National Honor Society member and Foreign Language Honor Society member also participates in both indoor and outdoor track and field. Vanessa participates in Masterminds Club and the Dignity for All Committee, as well as the Science Olympiad. As a member of the Leo Club, Vanessa volunteers at elementary schools within the district. In addition, she volunteers in the community at the Seneca Park Zoo.

Serafina Wezelis, daughter of Kevin and Dianne Wezelis, is a member of both the National Honor Society and the Foreign Language Honor Society, even earning the Spanish Achievement Award. She participates in Math League and Masterminds, and has received the Euler Award for math and the Chemistry Department award. Serafina was selected for the MVP Award for varsity bowling and Scholar Athlete Award for varsity bowling and JV volleyball. She participates in Concert Choir and peer tutoring. She shares her musical talents as part of her church choir, and works at The Garden Factory.

These young women were part of a mythical 51st state where they had the opportunity to learn about the privileges and responsibilities of individuals within a democratic society.

Provided information