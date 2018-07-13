The 48th Annual Genesee County 4-H Market Animal Auction will be held Thursday, July 19 at the Genesee County Fair. The auction begins at 7 p.m. in the main show ring. New this year, 4-H members will be selling market chickens and dairy steers. The auction will feature approximately 28 lots of market chickens, 10 goats, 19 lambs, 29 beef steers, two dairy steers and 44 hogs. There will be a complementary buyer’s dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Auction supporters will receive buyer’s dinner meal tickets after registering for a buyer’s number.

Special thanks to William Kent and Family for providing 48 years of support of the 4-H Market Animal Auction Program.

For more information, contact the Genesee County 4-H Office at 343-3040 ext. 101.

Provided information