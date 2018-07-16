American Legion Boys’ State of New York of 2018

Recently, American Legion Posts throughout Monroe County sponsored 24 junior high school boys who participated in the American Legion Boys’ State of New York, held at SUNY Morrisville the week of June 24 to June 29.

Boys’ State is a program of the American Legion, the world’s largest veteran’s organization, developed from the concept that youth should be offered a better perspective of the practical operation of government.

Boys’ State is an objective citizenship training program, which inculcates individual responsibility to the community, state and nation. It is operated on a two party system on the basis of the political government organization as it exists in New York State at all levels from local municipalities to the State. It’s a week long program that will last a life time.

The 24 delegates from Monroe County were Ian Bankes, Jacob Berg, Joseph Bianchi, Anthony Calamita, Darien Conner, Timothy Dobretsov, Jack Emerson, Quinn Ewell, Aidan Hand, Jerald Hoppa, Oliver Kelley, Christopher Knight, Douglas Krenzer, Matthew Lehman, Timothy LoTemple, Jesse Louis, Robert Nolan, Benjamin Oakes, Elijah Otto, Seth Rifkin, Vladimir Rosien, Curtis Rowe, Daniel Russotti and Connor Starr.

For additional information contact your local American Legion Post or visit the web site at: americanlegionboysstateny.com.

