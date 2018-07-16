Clarkson plans household survey

On June 12 the Clarkson Town Board voted unanimously to retain Jay Grasso of G&G Municipal Consulting to complete a median household income survey. This information will be used for the purpose of bringing public water to areas of the town not currently served, excluding West Avenue and County Line Road. The targeted areas are generally sparsely populated and thus elevates the cost to provide this service.

Grasso will administer the Income Survey which will be mailed to residents, to determine if the income in these areas falls below an established threshold. If it does, the Town of Clarkson could apply for state and federal grant assistance for the cost of providing water service to these districts. Without this grant funding, the cost of this project would be prohibitive and well above the rate that the New York State Comptroller will approve.

To show that the town is eligible for the state and federal grant assistance, Clarkson is required to give these agencies information regarding the household characteristics of the population that is intended to benefit from the improvements. Grasso anticipates a strong response rate and expects the survey will be completed by the end of August.