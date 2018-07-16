Long-term ramp closure in place along Route 390

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that, as of July 11, one of the Route 390 ramps in the Town of Gates, Monroe County, will be closed for an extended period.

For approximately seven weeks, the Route 390 southbound ramp at Lexington Avenue will be closed to accommodate construction in Phase II of the ongoing I-390/I-490 Interchange Project.

The ramp is expected to re-open to the traveling public by August 31. A detour is in place advising motorists to use Ridgeway Avenue or Lee Road.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org or the mobile site at m.511ny.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.

