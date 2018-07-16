Don't miss
Menear gaveled to order her first meeting of the Brockport Rotary Club
By Admin on July 16, 2018
On Thursday, June 28, Linda Menear gaveled to order her first meeting of the Brockport Rotary Club for her year as president. The Club has been urged to set out and sell Duck Derby tickets for the August 11 and 12 Brockport Arts Festival. The proceeds from the tickets support various BISCO projects in the Brockport area and Towpath Lodge Association, a local 501c3 organization to serve the needs of area youth, and current organizer of the Duck Derby. The Brockport Rotary Club is one of the many organizations selling tickets.
Provided photo
