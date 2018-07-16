Spencerport Rotary awards two scholarships

Two scholarships were recently awarded at a Spencerport Rotary Club dinner. Katie Territo is the receipient of the Peter Scot Mueller Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina Wilmington to major in Biology and Public Health. Carley Jordan is the recipient of the Spencerport Rotary Club Scholarship. She plans to attend Alfred State for Culinary Arts to major in Baking, Production and Management. Pictured (l-r): Katie Territo with Rotary President Dave DeMers; Carley Jordan with Peter Mueller.

Provided information and photos