Don't miss
- Clarkson plans household surveyPosted 24 hours ago
- Long-term ramp closure in place along Route 390Posted 24 hours ago
- Second binational poll reaffirms that Great Lakes protection is criticalPosted 24 hours ago
- Brockport Helping NetworkPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport Police Department issues phone scam warningPosted 2 weeks ago
- Graduation 2018Posted 3 weeks ago
- Ogden Police Dept. issues scam alertPosted 1 month ago
- Help Wanted: Workers for NY AgriculturePosted 1 month ago
- Towns, villages in WNY to receive aid for infrastructure projectsPosted 2 months ago
- 2018 Summer GuidePosted 2 months ago
Spencerport Rotary awards two scholarships
By Admin on July 16, 2018
Two scholarships were recently awarded at a Spencerport Rotary Club dinner. Katie Territo is the receipient of the Peter Scot Mueller Scholarship. She plans to attend the University of North Carolina Wilmington to major in Biology and Public Health. Carley Jordan is the recipient of the Spencerport Rotary Club Scholarship. She plans to attend Alfred State for Culinary Arts to major in Baking, Production and Management. Pictured (l-r): Katie Territo with Rotary President Dave DeMers; Carley Jordan with Peter Mueller.
Provided information and photos
You must be logged in to post a comment Login