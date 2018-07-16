Summer Reading Kick-off Party at Seymour Library

On Saturday, June 16, over 70 readers attended the Seymour Library’s Summer Reading Kick-off party. The theme this year is “Libraries Rock.” Participants enjoyed an afternoon of face painting, a bounce house, games, prizes and entertainment by Topher Holt. Members of Seymour’s teen service groups – BRATS & TLC, and Brockport High School’s National Honor Society members volunteered to help make the afternoon a great success.

The Summer Reading program is available for children, teens, and adults; and, all three groups are eligible to win great prizes, just for reading. You can also come to the library and participate in one or more of the many special programs being held here like: Monday evening Local Musician concerts, Music and Munchies outdoor concert, Music Games for the family, Family Movie Musicals, Hula Hooping for kids, Family Silent Disco, Teen Rock Painting, and so much more. A great way to beat the heat, is to stop by the library, register for summer reading, attend a program or two, or just stay and read.

Provided information and photo