Puerto Rico One Box at a Time receives donation from Spencerport Kiwanis

Following a news article that appeared in Westside News publications on July 8, Maria Delgado Sutton addressed the Kiwanis Club of Spencerport on the project she created called Puerto Rico One Box at a Time.

Delgado Sutton told the Kiwanis members and guests about the devastation in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in September of 2017. The idea is to pick up a free 12” X 12” X 5” mailing box at any post office, then fill it with needed non-perishable goods and send it on its way to one of two churches in Puerto Rico. 172 boxes have been sent this way. Schools in Spencerport and Albion have held fundraisers and local churches collected items to send. Another collection event was to take place on Wednesday, July 18 at the Ogden Farmers’ Library.

In the photo is Kiwanis Club secretary, Keith Ryan, passing on a donation from the club to Delgado Sutton. Also, pictured is Delgado Sutton’s husband, Jim Suttton, a Physician Assistant, who traveled not only to Puerto Rico to help after Hurricane Maria but also to Texas and Florida following hurricanes in those states in 2017.